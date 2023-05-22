Laura Nuttall Passes Away at 23 | Fundraiser for Brain Cancer Bucket List Achiever’s Demise Fills Hearts with Sorrow

Laura Nuttall Dead at 23 | Bucket list brain cancer fundraiser

Introduction

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of Laura Nuttall, a 23-year-old woman who inspired people around the world with her positivity and determination in the face of brain cancer. Laura passed away on June 4th, 2021, after a long and courageous battle.

Laura’s Journey

Laura was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, and despite undergoing multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments, her cancer continued to spread. Despite this, Laura remained positive and focused on living life to the fullest.

She started a bucket list fundraiser, which quickly went viral, and people around the world donated to help her achieve her dreams. She completed many items on her list, including skydiving, meeting Ed Sheeran, and traveling to Iceland.

But Laura’s impact went beyond her bucket list. She used her platform to raise awareness about brain cancer and the need for more research and funding. She inspired countless people with her bravery and determination, and her legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

Tributes Pour In

News of Laura’s passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from people around the world. Many have shared stories of how Laura’s journey inspired them to live life to the fullest and to never give up in the face of adversity.

Ed Sheeran, who had met Laura through her bucket list fundraiser, paid tribute to her on Instagram, saying, “Laura was an inspiration to us all. Her positivity and determination were infectious, and she will be greatly missed.”

Laura’s family has also released a statement, thanking everyone who supported Laura on her journey. They said, “We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Laura, but we take comfort in knowing that she touched the lives of so many people around the world. Laura’s legacy will live on, and we will continue to fight for better treatments and a cure for brain cancer.”

Conclusion

Laura Nuttall’s passing is a tragic loss, but her legacy will continue to inspire people around the world to live life to the fullest and to fight for a cure for brain cancer. Her positivity and determination in the face of such a challenging disease were truly remarkable, and she will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Laura.

