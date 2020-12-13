Laura Peters Death -Obituary – Dead :Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist has Died .

Laura Peters Death -Obituary – Dead :Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist has Died .

Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist and one of the driving forces behind Los Angeles’ Play Like a Girl collective, has died. She was 32.* Friends said she was found dead by a roommate this morning in her Echo Park home. She had been suffering recently from migraines. No other details were available, said her band’s publicist.

Source: Laura Peters, frontwoman of Psychic Love, dies at age 32 – buzzbands.la

