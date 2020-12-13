Laura Peters Death -Obituary – Dead :Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist has Died .
Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Laura Peters, a musician, visual artist and one of the driving forces behind Los Angeles’ Play Like a Girl collective, has died. She was 32.* Friends said she was found dead by a roommate this morning in her Echo Park home. She had been suffering recently from migraines. No other details were available, said her band’s publicist.
Source: Laura Peters, frontwoman of Psychic Love, dies at age 32 – buzzbands.la
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.