Laura Powell Death -Obituary – Dead : Laura Powell of Q102 radio has Died .

Laura Powell of Q102 radio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Jen Dalton Local 12 News 17 hrs · If you live in the Cincinnati area, you probably remember the sweet voice of Laura Powell on Q102 radio. She co-hosted in the afternoons with Brian Douglas, then with JonJon. I listened to her all the time, but only got to meet her once. She was SO nice, and if you listened even once, you knew how much she loved her kids. Well over the weekend, she lost her battle with Crohn’s disease and left behind those two sweet boys she always talked about. If you feel moved to donate, JonJon has created a GoFundMe to help support her boys. RIP Laura.

Angie Saunders Johnston

Loved listening to her in the afternoons. I loved when the boys were on telling their jokes and stories. Thoughts and prayers for her family.

Lisa Begley

Her laugh was contagious. I loved listening to her with Brian and Jon

Jamie Solomon

She was always so nice. This is heartbreaking.

Maria Luken Mueller

I loved listening to her and JonJon. I thought it was cute when she would call her son and he would tell a joke on the air. Prayers for her family. 🙏🏻

Tina Akers

Omg this is so heart breaking never knew she was sick. Sending thoughts and prayers.. she was such a hoot to listen to on the radio

Ginny King

Oh noo!! I loved listening to Laura with Brian and Jon Jon and hearing her talk about her boys. She had the best laugh. 💔

Linda Foster Johnson

This is so sad. I always enjoyed listening to her in the afternoon. I wondered what had happened to her.

Denise Doll Davidson

This is just so sad. She was always so nice to me through the years.

