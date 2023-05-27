“Lauren Cohan lifestyle”: The Life and Career of Lauren Cohan: A Biography

Lauren Cohan Bio: The Life and Career of a Talented Actress

Lauren Cohan is a British-American actress who has made a name for herself in both television and film. With her stunning looks and undeniable talent, she has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. In this article, we will take a closer look at Lauren Cohan’s bio, wiki, age, and lifestyle.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Lauren Cohan was born on January 7, 1982, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. She spent her childhood moving around frequently due to her father’s job as a salesman, living in places such as New Jersey, Georgia, and England. Cohan’s parents divorced when she was young, and as a result, she spent much of her time traveling between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Cohan attended the University of Winchester in England, where she studied drama and English literature. After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

Cohan’s first acting role was in the 2005 film “Casanova,” in which she played Sister Beatrice. She then went on to appear in several other films, including “Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj” and “Float.” However, it was her role as Bela Talbot in the television series “Supernatural” that gained her widespread recognition.

Rise to Fame

In 2011, Cohan was cast as Maggie Greene in the hit television series “The Walking Dead.” Her character quickly became a fan favorite, and Cohan’s portrayal of Maggie earned her critical acclaim. She continued to appear in the series until 2018, when she left to pursue other projects.

During her time on “The Walking Dead,” Cohan also appeared in several films, including “Death Race 2” and “Reach Me.” She also had a recurring role in the television series “Chuck” and guest-starred in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Personal Life and Hobbies

Lauren Cohan is known for being private about her personal life. However, it is known that she was in a long-term relationship with actor and producer Ian Somerhalder in the mid-2000s. She is currently single and has no children.

In her free time, Cohan enjoys hiking, practicing yoga, and spending time with her friends and family. She is also an animal lover and has two dogs, a German Shepherd named Gordo and a Labrador Retriever named Harley.

Conclusion

Lauren Cohan’s bio, wiki, age, and lifestyle are a testament to her talent and dedication as an actress. From her early beginnings in theater to her rise to fame on the hit television series “The Walking Dead,” Cohan has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. With her passion for acting, her commitment to her craft, and her undeniable beauty, she is sure to continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

