“Lauren Heike” Today : Family of Phoenix hiker, Lauren Heike, seeks assistance following her death on the trail

Phoenix Community Urged to Help Solve Lauren Heike’s Murder

The death of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, whose body was found in the north Phoenix desert on May 1, has left her family and friends devastated. Phoenix police suspect that Heike was attacked from behind while hiking a desert trail on Friday morning. Her body was recovered the following morning after reports of an injured person in the area.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case and released a clip of surveillance footage showing a man believed to be a suspect in Heike’s death. The man, who was wearing a backpack, was described to be between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall. Phoenix police Lieutenant James Hester said the suspect would have stood out due to his behavior, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Heike’s family and friends gathered at Phoenix police headquarters on May 5 to ask for the community’s help in solving the case. Her mother, Lana Heike, described her daughter as a beautiful and kind-hearted woman who was sweet to everyone she met. Close friend River Hubbel said that Heike had spoken to him on the morning of the attack, and they had asked each other what they were grateful for, as they did every day.

Heike’s family and friends are pleading with the public to help them bring justice to her case. “What would you do if this was your little sister, if this was your daughter, if this was your niece?” asked family member Ron Ohnhaus at the news conference. “We just ask and plead that you would find it in your heart to make that call and tell us or the authorities what you know.”

Heike lived near the trail where she was attacked, according to Hester. Her family is from Kitsap County in Washington. The suspect or suspects are still being sought, and details about what led up to the death are still under investigation.

Heike’s family and friends took comfort in the knowledge that she passed away doing what she loved, what she would have done on any normal day. However, they remain devastated by her loss and are calling for justice to be served. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Lauren Heike’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of community involvement in solving crimes. The police rely on the public’s help to solve cases, and it is up to us to do our part in keeping our communities safe. If you have any information about this case or any other criminal activity, please do not hesitate to come forward and report it. Your information could be the key to solving a crime and bringing justice to those affected by it.

News Source : Sydney Carruth

Source Link :Lauren Heike, Phoenix hiker killed on trail, family asks for help/