Lauren Hewski Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Lauren Hewski: A Life Cut Too Short

Lauren Hewski: A Life Ended Too Soon

Remembering Lauren Hewski: A Talented Artist and Musician

Lauren Hewski was a young woman who had her entire life ahead of her. She was a talented artist and musician, with a passion for helping others. But on June 13, 2017, her life was tragically cut short when she was killed in a car accident at the age of 22.

Early Life and Passion for Art and Music

Lauren was born on October 22, 1994, in New York City. She grew up in a loving family, with two parents and two younger brothers. From a young age, Lauren showed a talent for art and music. She loved to draw and spent hours creating beautiful paintings and sketches. She also played the guitar and sang, often performing at local coffee shops and open mic nights.

Education and Pursuit of Helping Others

After graduating from high school, Lauren attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, where she studied art and design. During this time, she discovered her passion for helping others and volunteered at a local soup kitchen and spent time working with children with disabilities.

Career in Los Angeles and Compassionate Nature

After graduating from college, Lauren moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming a professional artist. She worked as a freelance graphic designer and continued to perform music. She was known for her beautiful voice and heartfelt lyrics, which often dealt with themes of love, loss, and the struggles of everyday life. Lauren was a kind and compassionate person, with a heart of gold. She was always willing to help others, even if it meant sacrificing her own time and energy. She had a deep love for animals and often volunteered at local animal shelters.

Tragic Accident and Legacy

On the night of June 13, 2017, Lauren was driving home from a friend’s house when she was involved in a car accident and was killed instantly. Her family and friends were devastated by the news of her death. They remembered her as a bright and shining star, whose light had been extinguished far too soon.

In the years since Lauren’s death, her family and friends have worked to keep her memory alive. They have created a scholarship in her name, which is awarded to young artists who show promise and dedication. They have also organized charity events, including a benefit concert in Lauren’s honor.

Conclusion

Lauren Hewski’s life may have been short, but her impact on the world was significant. She touched the lives of everyone she met, and her legacy continues to inspire and uplift others. She will always be remembered as a talented artist, a gifted musician, and a kind and compassionate person who lived life to the fullest. Her memory serves as a reminder to live each day with passion, purpose, and kindness towards others.

