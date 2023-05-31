“Lauren Sanchez net worth”: Who is Jeff Bezos’ fiancée and what is Lauren Sanchez’s net worth?

Jeff Bezos Announces Engagement to Lauren Sanchez: Who is She?

On Monday, Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, announced his engagement to his partner Lauren Sanchez, whom he has been with since late 2018. The news came as a surprise to many, as the couple had managed to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye until the tabloids broke the news in early 2019.

In 2019, the divorce between Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos was finalized, with the businessman walking away with seventy-five percent of the couple’s shared stock in Amazon and all of the voting rights they shared jointly while married. Like Bezos, Sanchez was married when the relationship began, and her divorce from her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, an agent in Hollywood, was also finalized in 2019.

So who is Lauren Sanchez, the woman who has captured Jeff Bezos’s heart?

Sanchez, a fifty-three-year-old Alberquerte native, is a woman of many talents. According to Celebrity Networth, Sanchez amassed a $30 million fortune during her career, which is bound to grow after marrying one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Sanchez got her start in the spotlight as an entertainment reporter, who went on to host various TV programs, including KTTV Fox 11′s Good Day LA and Fox 11 Ten O’clock News. With several decades of experience under her belt, she has appeared as a guest host on The View and as a contributor on Larry King Live. Her reporting has been recognized by her peers in the industry, earning an Emmy nomination for her work as an anchor and correspondent on Going Deep, which aired on Fox Sports Net.

In more recent years, Sanchez has moved away from television to pursue other passions, among them receiving her pilot’s license. She has been an avid aviator for years and has even flown helicopters in Hollywood movies. In 2016, she founded Black Ops Aviation, which became the first aerial film and production company to be owned by a woman.

Sanchez is also a mother of three children, two of whom she had with her ex-husband Whitesell. Her eldest son, Nikko, was born during her first marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Sanchez’s relationship with Bezos has been a topic of much speculation since it became public knowledge. The two were reportedly introduced by Sanchez’s husband, Whitesell, while they were still together. The relationship was not made official until after both Sanchez and Bezos had separated from their respective spouses.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, Bezos and Sanchez have been spotted together on numerous occasions, often attending high-profile events and enjoying vacations in exotic locations. The couple has been described as “inseparable” by those close to them.

The announcement of their engagement has sparked a flurry of media attention, with many speculating about the couple’s future plans. Some have even suggested that the wedding could take place in space, given Bezos’s interest in space travel and his ownership of the space exploration company Blue Origin.

Whatever the future holds for Bezos and Sanchez, there is no denying that the couple is one to watch. With their combined wealth and influence, they are sure to continue making headlines for years to come.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :What is Lauren Sanchez’s net worth? Who is Jeff Bezos’ fiancée?/