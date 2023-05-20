Lauren St. Fort shooting : Two suspects arrested after shooting leaves Lauren St. Fort paralyzed

Two Suspects Arrested in Shooting of Lauren St. Fort in Riviera Beach

A man and woman, Christopher Laray Lane Jr. and Jazzmain Bush respectively, have been arrested without bond in connection to a shooting incident that left drug dealer Lauren St. Fort paralyzed from the neck down. The shooting occurred on March 11 in the 1400 block of West 36th Street in Riviera Beach. Lane and Bush both face charges of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. During their court appearance, a judge denied them bonds and set their next hearing for June 20. The suspects were identified two weeks after the incident and were located through a 2015 black Honda Accord registered to Bush, which was used during the shooting. A forensics report indicates that one of the fingerprints lifted from the victim’s front driver’s side door was identified as belonging to Lane.

News Source : WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm

