Laurie Dasher Death – Dead : Laurie Dasher Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Laurie Dasher has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

” Steven Burke on Twitter: “Laurie Dasher, a pioneering Women of the Channel who founded and built Dasher Technologies @dashertech into one of the most respected solution providers in the country, has passed away. @CRN sends our thoughts, prayers and condolences. ”

