Laurie McBride Death -Dead : Laurie McBride, former Co-Chair of our @CA_Dem LGBTQ Caucus has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
Laurie McBride, former Co-Chair of our @CA_Dem LGBTQ Caucus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

San Diego Democrats for Equality @dems4equality We are sad to hear of the passing of Laurie McBride, former Co-Chair of our @CA_Dem LGBTQ Caucus, and past Co-Chair of the National Stonewall Democrats. We send our condolences to her family and friends.

