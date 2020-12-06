Laurie McBride Death -Dead : Laurie McBride, former Co-Chair of our @CA_Dem LGBTQ Caucus has Died .
Laurie McBride, former Co-Chair of our @CA_Dem LGBTQ Caucus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
We are sad to hear of the passing of Laurie McBride, former Co-Chair of our @CA_Dem LGBTQ Caucus, and past Co-Chair of the National Stonewall Democrats.
We send our condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/9wSxcRsUBW
— San Diego Democrats for Equality (@dems4equality) December 6, 2020
