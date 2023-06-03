“Lava Flow Recipe”: Recipe Critic: Lava Flow Mocktail

A Delicious and Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Lava Flow Drink Recipe
Looking for a refreshing and delicious drink to cool off with this summer? Look no further than this non-alcoholic lava flow drink! This creamy and fruity drink is a version of the popular lava flow cocktail that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. It’s made with coconut, pineapple, and strawberry for a flavor that’s both tangy and sweet. Plus, it’s super easy to make and customize to your liking!
What is a Lava Flow Drink?
A lava flow cocktail is a chilled drink that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation. It’s a juicy blend of flavors that creates a stunning visual effect, just like flowing lava! Typically, this drink is made by combining white rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and fresh strawberries, but today’s recipe is a non-alcoholic version so that the whole family can enjoy it!
Ingredients Needed for a Lava Flow Mocktail
- Frozen Strawberries
- Pineapple Juice
- Half and Half
- Cream of Coconut
- Bananas
- Ice
- Fresh Strawberries and Pineapple (For garnish)
How to Make a Non-Alcoholic Lava Flow
- In a blender blend the strawberries and 1 ounce of the pineapple juice and the half and half until smooth.
- Pour mixture into a glass, or divide evenly into multiple glasses if making more than 1 serving.
- Clean the blender well. Add the remaining pineapple juice, cream of coconut, banana, and ice. Blend until smooth. Slowly pour the pineapple mixture into the glass with the strawberry mixture.
- Garnish lava flow with a strawberry or pineapple wedge, if desired, and serve.
Ways to Customize Your Drink
Making tasty beverages at home is addictive! These are a few more ways you can make this tropical drink your own.
- Make it Boozy: For an adults-only version, add a splash of coconut or light rum.
- Make it Dairy-Free: Instead of half and half, use a splash of almond milk, oat milk, or even light coconut milk!
Making Ahead and Storing Leftovers
I recommend serving your lava flow drinks immediately so they don’t melt, but if you need to, here’s how to store them for later.
- In the Refrigerator: Store your strawberry and coconut mixtures separately in airtight pitchers so you can still achieve that layered look when ready to serve. I would only keep it in the fridge for an hour or two at most.
