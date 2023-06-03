“Lava Flow Recipe”: Recipe Critic: Lava Flow Mocktail

A Delicious and Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Lava Flow Drink Recipe

Looking for a refreshing and delicious drink to cool off with this summer? Look no further than this non-alcoholic lava flow drink! This creamy and fruity drink is a version of the popular lava flow cocktail that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy. It’s made with coconut, pineapple, and strawberry for a flavor that’s both tangy and sweet. Plus, it’s super easy to make and customize to your liking!

What is a Lava Flow Drink?

A lava flow cocktail is a chilled drink that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation. It’s a juicy blend of flavors that creates a stunning visual effect, just like flowing lava! Typically, this drink is made by combining white rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and fresh strawberries, but today’s recipe is a non-alcoholic version so that the whole family can enjoy it!

Ingredients Needed for a Lava Flow Mocktail

Frozen Strawberries

Pineapple Juice

Half and Half

Cream of Coconut

Bananas

Ice

Fresh Strawberries and Pineapple (For garnish)

How to Make a Non-Alcoholic Lava Flow

In a blender blend the strawberries and 1 ounce of the pineapple juice and the half and half until smooth. Pour mixture into a glass, or divide evenly into multiple glasses if making more than 1 serving. Clean the blender well. Add the remaining pineapple juice, cream of coconut, banana, and ice. Blend until smooth. Slowly pour the pineapple mixture into the glass with the strawberry mixture. Garnish lava flow with a strawberry or pineapple wedge, if desired, and serve.

Ways to Customize Your Drink

Making tasty beverages at home is addictive! These are a few more ways you can make this tropical drink your own.

Make it Boozy: For an adults-only version, add a splash of coconut or light rum.

Make it Dairy-Free: Instead of half and half, use a splash of almond milk, oat milk, or even light coconut milk!

Making Ahead and Storing Leftovers

I recommend serving your lava flow drinks immediately so they don’t melt, but if you need to, here’s how to store them for later.

In the Refrigerator: Store your strawberry and coconut mixtures separately in airtight pitchers so you can still achieve that layered look when ready to serve. I would only keep it in the fridge for an hour or two at most.

