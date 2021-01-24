Lavenal Cobbins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Lavenal Cobbins, 47, was shot & killed in the 100 block of East 118th, West Pullman neighborhood.

Lavenal Cobbins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

