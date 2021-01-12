LaVigne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Corporal LaVigne has Died .

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Corporal LaVigne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jenn Sarhaddi @MadisynLove10 RIP Corporal LaVigne. This is horrible and so devastating. His cruiser was intentionally rammed from a fleeing suspect. He had one more shift before retirement. Condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy.

