LaVigne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Corporal LaVigne has Died .
Corporal LaVigne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP Corporal LaVigne. This is horrible and so devastating. His cruiser was intentionally rammed from a fleeing suspect. He had one more shift before retirement. Condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. https://t.co/82KxUhQhYO
— Jenn Sarhaddi (@MadisynLove10) January 12, 2021
