“law enforcement presence Peachtree Mall” today : Peachtree Mall sees substantial law enforcement presence

Increased law enforcement activity observed at Peachtree Mall today 2023.

Heavy law enforcement presence is reported at Peachtree Mall in Columbus, Georgia. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are at the scene, and part of the building has been evacuated. Police have confirmed that the presence is due to a high-speed chase with two individuals in custody and one yet to be arrested. The story is ongoing, and updates will be provided.

News Source : Nicole Sanders

