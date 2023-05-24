“law enforcement presence” today : Revised: Large Police Presence Reported in San Andreas

Revised: Increased Police Activity in San Andreas today 2023.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay away from the 300 block of Pope Street in San Andreas, where there is a heavy police presence. Limited information is available, but officials are working to de-escalate a situation with a suspect. There are no further details at this time.

News Source : mymotherlode.com

