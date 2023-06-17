Lawrence apartment complex shooting claims life of teenager today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early on Saturday morning, a shooting at an apartment complex in Lawrence resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy. According to Sgt. Matt Miller of the Lawrence Police Department, an officer heard shots being fired in the area at around 5:20 a.m. Shortly after, a 911 call reported that a person had been shot at the Harrison Place Apartments on Beatle Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the deceased teenager at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released. Another 17-year-old boy was found with a graze wound from a stray bullet that entered his nearby apartment. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. While police responded to the scene, the alleged suspect escaped from the apartment complex in a stolen vehicle. Police initiated a brief pursuit but terminated it due to the dangerous speeds. The suspect is believed to have crashed in Indianapolis near the intersection of Washington Street and German Church Road before fleeing on foot. No one else was involved in the crash, and the police do not have an identity to release at this time. No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

Source Link :Teen killed in shooting at Lawrence apartment complex/