Lawrence Barber Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Barber, an Odessa Attorney has Died .
Lawrence Barber, an Odessa Attorney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Tonight I mourn the loss of colleague, Lawrence Barber, an Odessa Attorney who contracted #Covid19 in the courtroom defending a client. Mr. Barber objected to the in person hearing but the District Judge forced it despite Mr. Barbers’ fear of the virus. R.I.P. warrior! pic.twitter.com/6Ln80cafcO
— Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) December 13, 2020
