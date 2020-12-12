Lawrence Boni Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Boni has Died .
Lawrence Boni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Sad news about the death of Lawrence Boni at 87. If you were living in Edinburgh in the 1970s and 1980s, a trip to his ice cream parlours was a delicious rite of passage! Boni family pays tribute to beloved father who 'lived and breathed for ice cream' https://t.co/zyMycCyTHG
— Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) December 11, 2020
