Lawrence Boni Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Boni has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Lawrence Boni Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Boni has Died .

Lawrence Boni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Neil Drysdale @NeilDrysdale Sad news about the death of Lawrence Boni at 87. If you were living in Edinburgh in the 1970s and 1980s, a trip to his ice cream parlours was a delicious rite of passage! Boni family pays tribute to beloved father who ‘lived and breathed for ice cream’

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.