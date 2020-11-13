Lawrence Clayton Death -Dead : Broadway’s Lawrence Clayton, who appeared in THE COLOR PURPLE and DREAMGIRLS has Died .

Broadway’s Lawrence Clayton, who appeared in THE COLOR PURPLE and DREAMGIRLS has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

Tributes

We are heartbroken this week to hear about the passing of a beloved member of the theatre community. Lawrence Clayton appeared at McCarter in our 2018 production of CROWNS, pictured here. We will remember him fondly – our thoughts are with his loved ones.https://t.co/zT0LvWfsIO pic.twitter.com/zWE4plGFq6 — McCarter Theatre Center (@mccarter) November 12, 2020

BaltimoreCenterStage @centerstage_md wrote

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lawrence Clayton. Known for his work in “The Color Purple” & “Dreamgirls” on Broadway, we had the pleasure of working with Clayton in our 2017 production of “The Christians.” We send our condolences Clayton’s friends and family.

