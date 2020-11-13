Lawrence Clayton Death -Dead : Broadway’s Lawrence Clayton, who appeared in THE COLOR PURPLE and DREAMGIRLS has Died.

Broadway’s Lawrence Clayton, who appeared in THE COLOR PURPLE and DREAMGIRLS has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

Tributes 

BaltimoreCenterStage @centerstage_md wrote
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Lawrence Clayton. Known for his work in “The Color Purple” & “Dreamgirls” on Broadway, we had the pleasure of working with Clayton in our 2017 production of “The Christians.” We send our condolences Clayton’s friends and family.

