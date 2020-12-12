Lawrence Meadows Death -Dead – Obituary :Craigmelvin , of NBC/MSNBC lost his older brother Lawrence Meadows.
Lawrence Meadows has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Sad news. Former colleague/fantasy FB opponent, @craigmelvin, of NBC/MSNBC lost his older brother. Gave me permission to share news. Lawrence Meadows was 43. Colorectal cancer. They were very close. Lost my BB too. Love u, Craig! Please consider donation: https://t.co/b8MNbUxjBb
— Ron Mott (@RonMott) December 11, 2020
