Lawrence Melvin Death -Dead – Obituary :Craig Melvin’s brother Lawrence dies from colon cancer at age 43.
Lawrence Melvin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Craig Melvin's brother Lawrence dies from colon cancer at age 43. https://t.co/0LIrcNtBew via @TODAYshow
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 13, 2020
MSNBC @MSNBC Craig Melvin’s brother Lawrence dies from colon cancer at age 43. https://
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.