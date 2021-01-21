Lawrence Nzondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :SA #Boxing pioneer, Lawrence “Slow Poison” Nzondo has Died .
SA #Boxing pioneer, Lawrence “Slow Poison” Nzondo, has died.
Nzondo was one of the first boxers from the then Cape Province to turn professional in 1965, as part of the ‘Group of 4’ that included the likes of Alesta Mahashe, Stanley Toni and Cornet Dunjwa.
