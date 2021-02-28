Lawrence Otis Graham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lawrence Otis Graham has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @SenatorHarckham: Devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend Lawrence Otis Graham. Larry was a fierce warrior for racial and social equity. I will miss him dearly. Condolences and prayers to Pamela and the entire family.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.