“Lawrence shooting” today : 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting incident in Lawrence

1 killed, 1 injured in Lawrence shooting today 2023.

One person has died and another is in a stable condition after being shot in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. The incident took place at an apartment complex on Louisville Way. The police have not yet arrested any suspects and have called on anyone with information to come forward.

Read Full story : Lawrence shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured /

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

Lawrence shooting Gun violence Fatal shooting Lawrence crime Public safety