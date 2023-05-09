“Lawrence student debt relief” : Lawrence Residents Experience Lowest Student Debt Burden, Survey Shows

Lawrence Residents Have the Least Student Debt Burden, According to Report

Lawrence, Kansas, has been found to be the city with the lowest burden of student debt in the state, according to a new report by personal finance website WalletHub. In contrast, Leawood may be the most burdened. The report compared median student loan balances against the median earnings of those aged 25 and over who hold a bachelor’s degree in more than 2,500 cities across the US.

Lawrence was ranked in the 11th percentile, with a median student debt of $24,020, and a median salary of $48,233, making the ratio of student debt to earnings 49.8%. Leawood, on the other hand, was found to be in the 92nd percentile, with a median student debt of $21,465 and a median salary of $83,783, resulting in a student debt-to-earnings ratio of 25.62%.

News Source : https://www.wibw.com

Source Link :Report finds Lawrence residents least burdened by student debt/