Lawrence Zubia Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Zubia has Died .
Lawrence Zubia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
The first time I saw @PistolerosAZ was @CrescentPHX w/ other fixtures of the Tempe scene that flourished in the ‘90s, and I couldn’t take my eyes off Lawrence Zubia. I thought “This is a guy who should be headlining arenas.” Truly saddened. @azcentral https://t.co/ITAICz6NhP
— Ed Masley (@EdMasley) December 20, 2020
