Lawrence Zubia Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Zubia has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Lawrence Zubia Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrence Zubia has Died .

Lawrence Zubia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Ed Masley @EdMasley The first time I saw @PistolerosAZ was @CrescentPHX w/ other fixtures of the Tempe scene that flourished in the ‘90s, and I couldn’t take my eyes off Lawrence Zubia. I thought “This is a guy who should be headlining arenas.” Truly saddened. @azcentral

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.