Lawrie Nerva Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrie Nerva – husband of Ruby Nerva has Died .

Very sad news. Have to share news that Lawrie Nerva – husband of Ruby Nerva and father to me and my sister Anne Nerva – died earlier today.

Dad who was 98 when he died, led an amazing life.

Please DM for details of Zoom based Shiva

— Cllr Neil Nerva 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌹 (@redstarneil) December 19, 2020