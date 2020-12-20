Lawrie Nerva Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrie Nerva – husband of Ruby Nerva has Died .
Very sad news. Have to share news that Lawrie Nerva – husband of Ruby Nerva and father to me and my sister Anne Nerva – died earlier today.
Dad who was 98 when he died, led an amazing life.
Please DM for details of Zoom based Shiva
— Cllr Neil Nerva 🇪🇺🇬🇧🌹 (@redstarneil) December 19, 2020
