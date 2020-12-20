Lawrie Nerva z”l, Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrie Nerva z”l, has Died .

Lawrie Nerva z”l, has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

We are deeply saddened that Lawrie Nerva z"l, our former Chair and long-serving activist passed away earlier today.

He was a rock of our Movement, keeping the flame of Poale Zion alive for many years. We wish long life to his wife Ruby, Neil, Anne and all his family. BDE

— Jewish Labour Movement (@JewishLabour) December 19, 2020