Lawrie Nerva z”l, Death -Dead – Obituary : Lawrie Nerva z”l, has Died .

By | December 20, 2020


Lawrie Nerva z”l, has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Jewish Labour Movement @JewishLabour We are deeply saddened that Lawrie Nerva z”l, our former Chair and long-serving activist passed away earlier today. He was a rock of our Movement, keeping the flame of Poale Zion alive for many years. We wish long life to his wife Ruby, Neil, Anne and all his family. BDE

