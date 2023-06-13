Lawsuit Claims CYFD Failed to Protect Shaquille Ferguson Jr. from Father’s Care Resulting in His Death in the Rio Grande in 2021

Shaquille Ferguson Junior, victim name : Lawsuit claims CYFD should have removed Shaquille Ferguson Jr. from father’s care before his death in Rio Grande

The body of Shaquille Ferguson Jr., a five-year-old boy, was discovered in the Rio Grande near Truth or Consequences in the summer of 2021. The Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) is being sued for not removing the child from his father’s care, despite receiving eight complaints about the family, five of which were substantiated. Witnesses at the park where Ferguson Sr. was last seen with his son reported seeing him walk away alone with dry clothes. Ferguson Sr. was arrested for reckless child abuse resulting in death and is being held in jail until his trial. The lawsuit against CYFD is seeking compensation and improved training for investigators. CYFD has stated it will review the suit and respond in court.

