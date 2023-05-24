Lawsuit filed by Biscayne 21 condo unit owners against Two Roads Development’s planned demolition in Miami

Posted on May 24, 2023

Biscayne 21 : Ten unit owners fight Two Roads’ demolition plan for Biscayne 21 in Miami

A group of ten condo unit owners in Miami’s Edgewater are contesting Two Roads Development’s plan to demolish their waterfront building, Biscayne 21. The eight condo owners filed a lawsuit in May, claiming they were pressured and deceived into selling their units to Two Roads’ affiliate. The developer plans to build a three-tower luxury condo complex on the site, which it acquired last year for about $150m. The plaintiffs dispute the developer’s termination plan, alleging that amendments to the condo declaration must be declared void and that they are immune from a forced sale.

News Source : The Real Deal

