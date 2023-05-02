lawsuit : Opinion | The lawsuit against Ed Sheeran poses a significant danger to Western society.

Title: The Dangerous Implications of Copyrighting Chord Progressions in Music

The creative process involves using a metaphorical color palette to create something unique. However, in the music industry, the aesthetic equivalent of copyrighting a shade of red is becoming a reality. The question of who should have unfettered access to the chord progressions of songwriting is currently being tested in federal court in Manhattan. This article explores the dangerous implications of copyrighting chord progressions in music.

Chord progressions are the scaffolding on which all songs are built. They are a sequence of grouped notes arranged in a chosen manner to create a melody. The dispute in the current court case boils down to whether the millennia-long continuum of music making should be vouchsafed for future generations of composers, songwriters, and listeners or whether fundamental aspects of a human art form should be divided up and parceled out as intellectual property for the private use and profit of a few.

The Townsend estate is accusing English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran of stealing his song “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On.” The supposed evidence is a similar but not identical chord progression used by both songs as a principal motif. However, copyrighting any chord progression, let alone one as common as the one used in “Let’s Get It On,” makes no more sense than copyrighting the numbers six and 13 or the conjunctions “and” or “but.”

This attempt to consolidate and monetize the joy and wonder of personal expression is sinister on an almost shocking scale. If artists must pay a tax for employing the most common modes and tones of composition, the process of grinding popular music down to a consensus-driven pay window for tech entrepreneurs and corporate opportunists will have reached its apotheosis. Greed has already ravaged a once thriving, if highly imperfect, ecosystem of songwriters and performers. The streaming economy has systematically disassembled that infrastructure, suffocating the revenue streams of all but the most bankable entities and selling off the entire history of recorded music as a loss leader to peddle cellphone data plans.

If Sheeran is forced to share writing credits and pay damages to the Townsend estate, it will further embolden the ill-motivated and litigious to drag artists into court and demand they prove the unprovable: that they were not, on any conscious or subconscious level, inspired by another piece of music. The potential ramifications and reverberations verge on the unspeakable. The alternative is a grotesque step in the direction of madness. The global human consciousness must remain the property of the fundamental vernacular of a human art form, not divided up and parceled out as intellectual property for the private use and profit of a few.

