Lawsuit Today : Lawsuit against bar added by parents of IU student who died in scooter crash caused by drunk driving

Family of IU Student Killed by Drunk Driver Adds Bar to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Nathaniel Stratton, a 20-year-old Indiana University (IU) student who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding a scooter, has added Kilroy’s Sports Bar to their wrongful death lawsuit. The incident happened in the early morning hours of September 18, 2022, at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East 12th Street in Bloomington.

According to a crash report, the driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard of Crown Point, was driving at speeds of 50-70 miles per hour and was driving on the sidewalk when she hit Stratton. Howard’s blood alcohol concentration was .226, almost three times the legal limit of .08. Stratton was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Nathaniel’s parents, Brad and Elizabeth, had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Howard, seeking reimbursement for medical, hospital, funeral, and burial costs. They have now amended the lawsuit to include Kilroy’s Sports Bar as an additional defendant. The lawsuit alleges that the bar continued to serve Howard alcohol after she was visibly intoxicated and before driving her car that night.

Indiana law prohibits bars from serving alcohol to patrons who are already visibly intoxicated and from over-serving patrons. The family seeks to hold Howard and Kilroy’s Sports Bar accountable for Nathaniel’s death.

WRTV attempted to get a statement from Kilroy’s Sports Bar but staff declined to comment at this time. Howard’s next court appearance is a pretrial conference scheduled for July 5, and no trial date has been set.

The tragic incident has prompted the city of Bloomington to limit electric scooter use following the IU student’s death. This has raised concerns about the safety of electric scooters, which have become increasingly popular as a mode of transportation in cities across the United States.

This case highlights the dangers of drunk driving and the importance of responsible alcohol service. Bars and restaurants have a duty to ensure that they do not serve alcohol to intoxicated patrons, as this can lead to serious accidents and injuries. The consequences of over-serving patrons can be devastating, as seen in the case of Nathaniel Stratton’s untimely death.

It is crucial for bars and restaurants to train their staff in responsible alcohol service and to have policies in place to prevent over-serving. By doing so, they can help prevent tragedies like this from occurring and ensure the safety of their patrons and the community.

News Source : WRTV Indianapolis

Source Link :Parents of IU student killed in drunk driving scooter crash add bar to lawsuit/