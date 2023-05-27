Lawyer denies aiding Thai cyanide serial killer in evidence concealment involving Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn (suspect) : Lawyer denies aiding Thai cyanide serial killer in evidence concealment involving Thannicha Aeksuwannawat and Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn.

The lawyer of Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, the Thai cyanide serial killer, has denied charges of assisting her client in destroying or concealing evidence. Thannicha Aeksuwannawat reported to the Crime Suppression Division’s head office to face charges of aiding another person in evading punishment or receiving a reduced penalty by destroying or concealing evidence of crimes. After being questioned for two hours, Thannicha acknowledged the charges after a suspect in the case accused her of orchestrating the concealment of evidence. Thannicha did not identify the suspect, but it was reported that she referred to her client’s former husband, Pol. Lt. Col. Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn. Sararat was arrested on April 25th after cyanide was found in the body of Siriporn ‘Koy’ Khanwong, who had died beside the Mae Klong River in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi. The list of alleged victims has continued to grow. Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Col. Withoon was fired from the force and subsequently arrested on charges of receiving stolen property and using forged official documents. Thannicha denied sending Siriporn’s bag to a woman identified as Kaew and raised questions over why her accuser sought to implicate her. She also plans to file defamation suits against certain police officers and media outlets.

News Source : Mitch Connor

