Lawyer Hired by Family of Man Fatally Shot at Juneteenth Celebration near Honeysuckle Rose Lane in Willowbrook today.

Residents in Willowbrook had expressed concern about the annual Juneteenth celebration that took place at a shopping center parking lot, which ended in a mass shooting that killed 31-year-old Reginald Meadows and injured 22 others. Flyers had been circulated to promote the event, and a film production crew was present to record a local rapper’s music video. An attorney representing Meadows’ family is investigating the possibility of filing a wrongful death case against the property owner of the shopping center, as well as seeking information on how the event was promoted and who was involved. The attorney also noted that two tenants of the shopping center continued to sell alcohol past their closing time until shots were fired. Meadows’ family, including his siblings and two children, are said to be struggling with his sudden loss. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for his funeral expenses.

