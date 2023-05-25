Layered envelope journal: A Beginner’s Guide and Creative Suggestions for Making a Layered Envelope Journal with Ephemera Storage

Simple Tutorial & Ideas: Layered Envelope Journal & Ephemera Holder in One

Introduction

If you’re a fan of journals and scrapbooking, you’ll love this layered envelope journal and ephemera holder in one. It’s a fun and creative way to organize your notes, photos, and other keepsakes. Plus, it’s an excellent way to use up leftover scrapbook paper and embellishments.

In this article, we’ll provide a simple tutorial on how to create your layered envelope journal and share some ideas for personalizing it to make it your own.

Materials Needed

Before we begin, here are the materials you’ll need:

6-8 envelopes (any size or color)

Scrapbook paper or cardstock

Glue or double-sided tape

Scissors or paper trimmer

Embellishments (stickers, ribbon, washi tape, etc.)

Journal or notebook (optional)

Tutorial

Take your first envelope and seal it shut. Cut off one end of the envelope, leaving a flap that’s about an inch wide. Fold the flap over, creating a pocket. Take another envelope and slide it into the pocket of the first envelope. Seal the second envelope shut. Repeat steps 2-4 with the remaining envelopes, creating layers of pockets. Cut scrapbook paper or cardstock to fit the front and back covers of your layered envelope journal. Glue or tape the paper onto the envelopes. Decorate the covers and pockets with embellishments of your choice. If desired, glue the layered envelope journal onto the pages of a notebook or journal to create a sturdy base.

Ideas for Personalizing

Once you’ve created your layered envelope journal, it’s time to make it your own. Here are some ideas for personalizing it:

Add a title or quote to the front cover using stickers or letter stamps.

Use washi tape to create borders around the edges of the envelopes.

Create tabs for each layer of envelopes using scraps of paper or cardstock.

Add photos, ticket stubs, or other memorabilia to the pockets.

Use stickers or embellishments to mark important dates or events.

Write notes or journal entries on scraps of paper and tuck them into the pockets.

Conclusion

Creating a layered envelope journal and ephemera holder in one is a fun and creative project that’s perfect for anyone who loves to journal or scrapbook. With just a few simple supplies, you can create a personalized journal that’s both functional and beautiful. We hope this tutorial and ideas have inspired you to create your own layered envelope journal!

Source Link :Simple tutorial & ideas: Layered envelope journal & ephemera holder in one/

DIY journal and envelope tutorial Layered envelope journal ideas Ephemera holder tutorial Creative journaling techniques Mixed media journaling ideas