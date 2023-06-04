Layered Paratha Recipe: Making Lachay Dar Paratha Recipe: A Guide to Creating Layered Parathas

How to Make Lachay Dar Paratha Recipe | How to Make Layered Parathas

Introduction:

Parathas are a staple breakfast item in many households in South Asia. Parathas are a type of flatbread that is made by rolling out dough and cooking it on a hot griddle. There are many different types of parathas, and one of the most popular variations is the layered paratha, also known as lachay dar paratha. In this article, we will take you through the process of making this delicious and flaky paratha.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

– 2 cups of all-purpose flour

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt

– 1 tablespoon of oil

– 1 cup of water

For the filling:

– 1/2 cup of ghee or butter

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt

Instructions:

Step 1: Making the dough

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt. Gradually add water and mix until the dough comes together. Knead the dough for 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Cover the dough and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

Step 2: Preparing the filling

In a small bowl, mix together the ghee or butter and salt.

Step 3: Rolling out the dough

Divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions. Roll out each portion into a thin circle. Brush the surface of the rolled-out dough with the ghee or butter mixture. Sprinkle some all-purpose flour over the surface.

Step 4: Layering the dough

Fold the rolled-out dough in half and brush the surface with the ghee or butter mixture. Sprinkle some all-purpose flour over the surface. Fold the dough in half again to form a square. Brush the surface with the ghee or butter mixture. Sprinkle some all-purpose flour over the surface. Fold the square in half to form a triangle.

Step 5: Rolling out the layered dough

Use a rolling pin to roll out the triangle into a thin circle. Brush the surface with the ghee or butter mixture. Sprinkle some all-purpose flour over the surface.

Step 6: Cooking the paratha

Heat a griddle over medium heat. Place the rolled-out paratha on the griddle and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side. Brush the surface with ghee or butter while cooking. Cook until the paratha is golden brown on both sides.

Step 7: Serving the paratha

Serve the paratha hot with your favorite curry or chutney.

Conclusion:

Making lachay dar paratha may seem intimidating, but with a little practice, anyone can master this delicious and flaky paratha. Follow the above steps and enjoy a delicious homemade paratha with your family and friends. Happy cooking!

