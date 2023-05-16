“Layoff Optimization”: Avoiding Five Common Mistakes During Layoffs

Lessons from the Future of Work: Five Tips to Avoid Layoff Mistakes

As the world of work is forever changing due to digitization and advanced technologies, companies are facing new challenges when it comes to layoffs. Contractions in certain industries have led to layoffs, hitting hard with highly skilled knowledge workers and executives. However, layoffs should be the last resort and companies should be looking to avoid doing irreparable harm that lasts for years. Russell Klosk, a Managing Director with Accenture Strategy and a globally recognized expert on the Future of Work, provides five tips to avoid layoff mistakes.

Layoffs should be the last resort.

While layoffs can reduce costs and improve earnings per share, the net impact on customer trust, employee morale, engagement, productivity, as well as employer and overall brand do far more harm than good. The damage done can take years to rectify and it only takes one round to undo decades of good work. Optimization can occur through voluntary attrition and buyouts; layoffs are rarely needed.

Understand your future workforce needs.

Companies often struggle to turn business strategy into work demand forecasts. CEOs must have gravitas and vision even if it sacrifices near-term stock prices. True workforce planning is a game changer on cost, sales, and innovation, but few companies invest the time and cultural change to build the capability. But without this, you can’t understand what you require from your talent, and layoffs become a financial exercise alone and not driven by the operational needs of the business.

Get good at workforce analytics.

Good talent analytics are needed to determine anyone who would be impacted. Make decisions on who should be impacted not by “what will hurt me the least” or who is having a great year versus a bad one, but who has the skills for tomorrow. Consider those who consistently perform year in and year out—and even those softer-skilled individuals who everyone leans on, the leaders in function if not in title.

One size does not fit all.

The two biggest mistakes companies make in layoffs are A) making universal declarations such as “every department will cut 5%,” ignoring that business is fluid; some groups grow, some shrink, some are bets on the future, some will never grow again and overhead functions are not just purely a cost play but have real impacts on everything from innovation to culture that impacts customers and bottom line. B) Never cut at all levels. Where is the bloat? If you overhired and can’t absorb it, cut there. If you can’t raise prices to keep up with changing wages, get help with your retention and rewards strategy instead of making cuts.

Know who your informal leaders are.

Companies forget the message layoffs send and destroy their culture, and nine out of ten companies pay for that mistake for five to ten years after layoffs. If someone was tagged as top talent, they must be safe. If someone is the informal leader who is the glue within a company, the person people lean on and everyone thinks of when they don’t know where else to go, protect them. So, if you must, make sure those who really are the drivers of your culture—not those who are politically astute—are the ones who get your loyalty first.

In conclusion, companies should avoid layoffs as much as possible, and if they have to, they should do it strategically, considering the long-term impact on the business, employees, and customers. Workforce planning and analytics are crucial to make the right decisions and avoid making mistakes. Companies that understand the future of work and implement these tips will be better positioned to thrive in the ever-changing world of work.

News Source : Russell Klosk

Source Link :Five Common Mistakes During Layoffs And How To Avoid Them/