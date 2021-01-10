Layvon Suell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Layvon Suell has Died .

Layvon Suell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Johnnie O’Bannon III 17h · It’s really hard typing this but I wanna say Rest In Peace to my brother Layvon Suell . My heart is completely broken and I can’t feel a thing. I can’t believe someone took you from us. I wish I could of been there to protect you. I’m praying for your family and your babies I’m speechless and wouldn’t wish this pain on my worst enemy

Layvon Suell 💔this can’t be the new normal.

We as a culture gotta do better. We killing our own people. It’s time to act like the kings and queen we were created to be fr. I’m gonna do like the hook you sang for this song “Keep on Pushing” damn bro you way more than a hash tag you my brother, my friend, my shopping homie….I cant even ask why anymore all these deaths from my close homies got be numb. Love you forever bro kiss my family for me. Now you can sing with the Angels ol R&B niggg #LayvonMusic4ever

