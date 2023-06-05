“laziza ras malai”: Sadiqa’s Recipe for Delicious Laziza Ras Malai #Rasmalai @SadiqaFoodVlog

Introduction

Ras Malai is a popular dessert in South Asia, especially in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It is made with soft and spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in a creamy milk syrup. The sweet and aromatic dessert is a perfect way to end a meal and to celebrate special occasions. In this article, we will be discussing the Laziza Ras Malai recipe by Sadiqa, a food vlogger who has shared her secrets to making the perfect Ras Malai.

Ingredients

To make Laziza Ras Malai, you will need the following ingredients:

– 2 liters full-fat milk

– 1 tablespoon of vinegar

– 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour

– 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

– 2 cups of sugar

– 4 cups of water

– 1 tablespoon of rose water

– 1/2 teaspoon of green cardamom powder

– Sliced almonds and pistachios for garnishing

Instructions

1. In a large pot, pour the milk and heat it over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

2. Once the milk comes to a boil, add the vinegar and stir gently until the milk curdles. Turn off the heat and let the milk sit for a few minutes.

3. Take a cheesecloth or a muslin cloth and place it over a colander. Pour the curdled milk through the cheesecloth, and rinse it with cold water to remove any sourness from the vinegar.

4. Gather the corners of the cheesecloth and squeeze out as much water as possible from the cottage cheese.

5. In a mixing bowl, add the cottage cheese, all-purpose flour, and baking powder. Mix well until it forms a soft dough.

6. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll them into small balls. Make sure there are no cracks on the surface of the balls.

7. In a separate pot, add the sugar and water and bring it to a boil. Once the sugar has dissolved, add the rose water and cardamom powder. Turn the heat to low and let it simmer.

8. Add the cottage cheese balls to the syrup, cover the pot, and let it cook for 20-25 minutes on low heat. Make sure the balls do not touch each other as they will expand.

9. After 25 minutes, turn off the heat and let the Ras Malai cool down to room temperature.

10. Garnish the Laziza Ras Malai with sliced almonds and pistachios. Serve chilled.

Conclusion

Laziza Ras Malai is a delightful dessert that is easy to prepare at home. With the right ingredients and method, you can make this sweet and creamy dessert just like Sadiqa. The Laziza Ras Malai recipe is perfect for those who love to experiment with flavors and textures. Try making it at home and enjoy the taste of this traditional South Asian dessert.

Ras Malai recipe by Sadiqa Homemade Ras Malai recipe Easy Ras Malai recipe Traditional Ras Malai recipe Indian dessert recipe: Ras Malai

News Source : Sadiqa Food vlog

Source Link :laziza Ras Malai recipe by sadiqa #rasmalai @sadiqafoodvlog/