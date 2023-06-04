“Lazy Girl Chicken Recipe”: “The Truly Magical Dish: My Mom’s Effortless yet Elevated ‘Lazy Girl’ Chicken Recipe”

An Influencer’s Mom Shares Her Go-To Recipe for Quick and Easy Chicken Dinner

A popular content creator on TikTok, Maty Harrington, recently shared her mother’s go-to recipe for a lazy girl-friendly yet delicious chicken dinner. In her video, Maty revealed that her mom has been raving about this recipe for months, and it’s so easy to make that it’s perfect for those who want to cook something fast and hassle-free.

The Recipe

To start, whisk two eggs in a bowl and pour flour into another bowl. Dip chicken cutlets into the egg mixture, then the flour, and back into the egg again. Cook the chicken on both sides for about four minutes on a stove. Then, add two cups of chicken broth and two tablespoons of lemon juice.

To thicken the mixture, whisk in one teaspoon of Arrowroot flour. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the frying pan, and it’s ready to serve.

Why It’s a Magical Dish

Maty described her mother’s chicken recipe as truly magical, despite being so easy to make. She said that the dish has a fantastic flavor and is incredibly moist. Even though it’s a lazy girl recipe, it feels elevated enough to be served at a dinner party.

What Viewers Are Saying

Many viewers on TikTok were impressed with the recipe and left positive comments. One viewer wrote, “Love me a moist chicken recipe,” while another viewer pointed out that calling it “lazy” takes away from the effort put into making the dish.

Conclusion

This go-to chicken recipe is perfect for those who want to make a quick and easy dinner without compromising on flavor. With just a few simple ingredients and steps, anyone can make this magical dish that tastes like it’s been cooked by a gourmet chef. So, the next time you’re feeling lazy but want to whip up something delicious, give this recipe a try!

