LC Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kansas City BBQ master LC Richardson has Died .
Kansas City BBQ master LC Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
KMBC’s Cody Holyoke is confirming that Kansas City BBQ master LC Richardson (blue shirt) has died. Wednesday. #LCRichardson #CodyHolyoke #KCBBQ #KMBC pic.twitter.com/V8zYzMOOoY
— Micheal Mahoney (@KCMikeMahoney) February 18, 2021
41 Action News – KSHB-TV
A city that brags to the world about its iconic barbecue has lost one of its icons. LC Richardson, the owner of LC’s Bar-B-Q, died Wednesday morning a restaurant employee told 41 Action News.
Steve MacDonald
Great man, he often bought his meats from us when I was running the meat dept. at Sunfresh down the street.
June Bartram Reinert
Oh no, I am so sorry to hear this news. Started going to LC’s when I was a kid with my mom and dad. We would stop and grab a slab after our Sunday drives. Rest in peace.
John Cox
Super great people at lcs he will be missed but guess heaven needed some great bbq rip
Pamala L Limbach
I’m so sorry for the loss of a man that had the best BBQ in KC
Elmer Roland
L.C. was not only a good friend he was a better man. He will be greatly missed and my condolences to his family.
Thomas Hardin
Barbecue legend and master! He said hi to me every time I went there. My heart goes out to his family, restaurant, and employees.
