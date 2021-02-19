LC Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kansas City BBQ master LC Richardson has Died .

Kansas City BBQ master LC Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Tributes

41 Action News – KSHB-TV

A city that brags to the world about its iconic barbecue has lost one of its icons. LC Richardson, the owner of LC’s Bar-B-Q, died Wednesday morning a restaurant employee told 41 Action News.

Steve MacDonald

Great man, he often bought his meats from us when I was running the meat dept. at Sunfresh down the street.

June Bartram Reinert

Oh no, I am so sorry to hear this news. Started going to LC’s when I was a kid with my mom and dad. We would stop and grab a slab after our Sunday drives. Rest in peace.

John Cox

Super great people at lcs he will be missed but guess heaven needed some great bbq rip

Pamala L Limbach

I’m so sorry for the loss of a man that had the best BBQ in KC

Elmer Roland

L.C. was not only a good friend he was a better man. He will be greatly missed and my condolences to his family.

Thomas Hardin

Barbecue legend and master! He said hi to me every time I went there. My heart goes out to his family, restaurant, and employees.