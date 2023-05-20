LCBO theft suspect : Suspect steals alcohol from LCBO in Goderich: Huron County OPP seeking information

Posted on May 20, 2023

Suspect sought in LCBO theft in Goderich

The Huron County OPP is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole liquor from an LCBO. On Saturday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect who allegedly committed the theft in Goderich on Wednesday. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, call 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave a web tip at http://P3tips.com.

News Source : London

