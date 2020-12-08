LD Beghtol Death -Dead – Obituary : LD Beghtol has Died .
LD Beghtol has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Hearing news that LD Beghtol has died, I don't know why. All My Little Words will forever be my favourite song on 69 Love Songs. RIP what sad sad newshttps://t.co/ZugP93aR2s
— Nick Dastoor (@NickyD) December 8, 2020
Nick Dastoor @NickyD Hearing news that LD Beghtol has died, I don’t know why. All My Little Words will forever be my favourite song on 69 Love Songs. RIP what sad sad news
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.