Denis Kapustin, leader of Russian Volunteer Corps, identified as a neo-Nazi by Anti-Defamation League. : Leader of anti-Putin group, Denis Kapustin, identified as a neo-Nazi by Anti-Defamation League, boasts of incursion into Russian territory.

Denis Kapustin, the leader of an anti-Putin group of ethnic Russians, gave a press conference in an undisclosed location in northeastern Ukraine to celebrate their incursion into Russian territory. Kapustin claimed that his force controlled 42 square kilometers of Russian land and that Putin’s power is not unlimited. However, Kapustin and other members of the armed group he leads, the Russian Volunteer Corps, have been identified as neo-Nazis by German officials and humanitarian groups, including the Anti-Defamation League. Kapustin, who has long used the alias Denis Nikitin, became one of the most influential activists in a neo-Nazi splinter group in the MMA scene in Germany. The Russian Volunteer Corps was one of two groups that conducted a cross-border attack in the Belgorod region of southern Russia on Monday, engaging enemy troops over two days of skirmishing. The group also claimed credit for two incidents in the Russian border region of Bryansk in March and April.

News Source : Valerie Hopkins

