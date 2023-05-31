Leadership Failure: Tips for Failing as a Leader

Kindness is the Key to Effective Leadership

Bob recently reached out for advice on behalf of his wife, Emily, who was struggling with self-doubt after being named to run an important division in her employer’s auto accessories company. Emily is a capable person, but the new responsibilities have left her feeling overwhelmed. Bob asked for resources to help his wife adjust to her new leadership role, and the answer may surprise you: kindness.

The Importance of Kindness in Leadership

David Noble and Carol Kauffman, authors of Real-Time Leadership: Find Your Winning Moves When the Stakes Are High, emphasize kindness as an essential element of effective leadership. Drawing on their years of experience in executive coaching and academia, the authors provide a how-to approach for the challenges of leadership, including those faced by family members when one receives a promotion or assignment.

Leadership Failure

Noble and Kauffman provide a list of common reasons why leaders fail:

Failing to connect with your team Failing to read the culture Doing nothing for months, showing no accomplishments or results Failing to anchor your day-to-day work to a longer-term strategy

Kauffman adds three attitudes that can lead to leadership failure:

Prejudging and not taking the time to analyze alternatives Focusing exclusively on his/her own development Limiting engagement to only those people who are perceived as supportive

The authors stress that employees need to feel safe to speak up and tell the truth, noting that leaders who make it hard for employees to raise tough issues or who punish them for taking risks that don’t work out will not receive the information they need to succeed.

Top Personality Issues that Derail Leaders

The authors also list several personality issues that can derail leadership:

Being impulsive

Being skeptical of everything your team is telling you

Fearing being wrong and therefore refusing to make a decision

Taking undue risks and having all the answers all the time

Real-Time Leadership provides readers with a road map to success, emphasizing the importance of being mindfully alert, having insight into your own goals and those of your team, and being kind.

Conclusion

Leadership can be a daunting task, but with the right mindset and approach, anyone can be a successful leader. Kindness, connection, and engagement with your team are critical elements of effective leadership. By avoiding common pitfalls and personality issues, and by remaining mindful and open to feedback, leaders can inspire and motivate their teams to achieve great things.

