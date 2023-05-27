“Leadership skills”: Embracing the Key to Exceptional Leadership

Authentic Leadership: The Bedrock for Solid Relationships, Effective Communication, Ethical Behavior, and Sustainable Success

In today’s increasingly complex world, effective leadership requires more than mastery of skills and strategies. The core of outstanding leadership is authenticity. It is the bedrock for solid relationships, effective communication, ethical behavior, and sustainable success.

The Shortage of Authentic Leaders

According to a study by the Berkeley Haas School, the shortage of authentic leaders is due to overconfidence and feelings of infallibility that often accompany power. Moreover, society still places value on conformity, and organizational cultures frequently make uniformity a high priority.

Nevertheless, in a world where trust is paramount, authentic and transparent leadership is not just a nice-to-have quality but an essential one. Therefore, to become a great leader, you must embrace authenticity.

What Does Authentic Leadership Look Like?

Authentic leaders do not adopt personas to fit certain molds. Instead, they bring real character to their roles. Rather than putting on a façade, authentic leaders openly share their personal stories and experiences, creating a sense of connection and relatability with their team members. They do not let hidden agendas or ulterior motives drive their decisions. They avoid conforming to others’ opinions. Yet they always show respect for those with different beliefs.

Authentic leaders embrace vulnerability because they understand its power to foster trust, connection, and growth within themselves and their teams. Most significantly, they understand the appropriate context and timing for vulnerability. Productive vulnerability requires a delicate balance between openness and maintaining professional boundaries.

Genuine leaders inspire others with their commitment to a purpose. And they remain faithful to their values, despite any personal costs. And while they are known for their ability to rally people to their side, they do not impose their values on others. Instead, they demonstrate a keen interest in diverse opinions and ideas.

They lead by example and create spaces where others feel comfortable being themselves. These leaders encourage open and honest communication. The creation of psychological safety is a priority for these leaders. They want all to feel at ease expressing their thoughts, opinions, and concerns without fear of judgment or negative repercussions. This kind of culture enables authenticity to thrive.

Authentic leaders recognize the value of meaningful relationships. They engage in relational or transformative rather than transactional interactions. Transactional relationships typically focus on exchanging goods, services, or favors with little emphasis on building deeper connections or long-term mutual growth. On the other hand, authentic leaders seek a genuine connection built on trust and a focus on the mutual well-being and development of all involved.

The Impact of Authentic Leadership

Authentic leadership emphasizes self-awareness, personal growth, and a genuine concern for the well-being and development of others. It involves being true to oneself, displaying transparency and integrity, and fostering positive relationships with those you lead. While it may be rare to find leaders who genuinely embody authentic leadership, those who possess these qualities significantly impact their organizations and the people they lead. Consider embracing authenticity for your leadership.

