Leah Conner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Leah Conner has Died.
Leah Conner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.
Bennie Partie shared a link. 4h · KENOCKEE TWP, MI – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Lapeer Post have confirmed that the body of Leah Conner, a 16-year-old from Avoca in Saint Clair County was found on Sunday morning.
Source: (9) MI Crimes and Headlines | Facebook
Kimberly Lin
She was found out by the old trestle bridge on the Wadhams to Avoca trail. Bad people live in those woods Prayers for her family
Melissa Mashike
I went down a rabbit hole with this today and saw many people say some bad people live in those woods along the trail. I saw someone say they were followed by
