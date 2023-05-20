Leah McDonald, a 14-year-old girl, has been missing since May 14th at 3:30 pm in Jackson, AL. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown shorts, and blue Air Jordans.

14-year-old Leah McDonald Missing Since May 14th 3:30pm in Jackson- AL

On May 14th, 2021, Leah McDonald went missing in Jackson, Alabama at 3:30 pm. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, brown shorts, and blue Air Jordans.

Family and Friends are Desperate for Answers

Leah’s family and friends are desperate for answers and are asking for the public’s help in locating her. Leah is a loving and caring person and has never gone missing before. Her sudden disappearance has left her family and friends heartbroken.

Police Investigation

The police have been investigating Leah’s disappearance since she was reported missing. They have been following up on leads and interviewing individuals who may have information about her whereabouts. However, as of yet, they have not been able to locate her.

Community Support

The community has come together to support Leah’s family during this difficult time. They have organized search parties and have been sharing information about her disappearance on social media. Everyone is hoping for Leah’s safe return.

Leah’s Personality

Leah is a kind and compassionate person who loves to help others. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends and has a passion for music and art. She is a straight-A student and is well-liked by her teachers and peers.

Appeal for Help

The family and friends of Leah McDonald are appealing to anyone who may have information about her disappearance to come forward. If you have seen Leah or have any information that could help in locating her, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (555) 555-5555.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Leah McDonald has left her family and friends devastated. They are praying for her safe return and are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help in locating her. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department as soon as possible.

Leah’s family and friends are grateful for the support they have received from the community and are hopeful that she will be found soon.

