Leaked Flash Cameos and Nicolas Cage Superman Appearance on Reddit #leaks #leaked

One of the most highly-anticipated superhero movies of 2022, The Flash, has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors. One of the most exciting rumors involves Nicolas Cage making a cameo appearance as Superman.
The news was originally leaked on Reddit, where fans have been speculating about the upcoming film. Nicolas Cage has a longstanding connection to the Superman franchise, having famously been cast as the Man of Steel in a scrapped Tim Burton movie in the 1990s.
If the rumors are true, it would be a thrilling nod to Superman’s history on the big screen and a fun surprise for fans of the character.
- Flash TV show cameos
- Nicolas Cage Superman cameo rumors
- Reddit leaks for The Flash
- Unconfirmed cameos in The Flash
- Speculation on celebrity appearances in The Flash