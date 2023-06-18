Leaked Flash Cameos and Nicolas Cage Superman Appearance on Reddit #leaks #leaked







The Flash Cameos Leaked on Reddit

One of the most highly-anticipated superhero movies of 2022, The Flash, has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors. One of the most exciting rumors involves Nicolas Cage making a cameo appearance as Superman.The news was originally leaked on Reddit, where fans have been speculating about the upcoming film. Nicolas Cage has a longstanding connection to the Superman franchise, having famously been cast as the Man of Steel in a scrapped Tim Burton movie in the 1990s.If the rumors are true, it would be a thrilling nod to Superman’s history on the big screen and a fun surprise for fans of the character.