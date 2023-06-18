Le*aked Flash Cameos on Reddit, Including a Nicolas Cage Superman Appearance







The Flash Cameos Leaked on Reddit

Nicolas Cage Superman Cameo Leaked on Reddit

The Flash movie has been highly anticipated by DC Comics fans, and now some exciting cameos have been leaked on Reddit. One of the most surprising ones is a cameo by Nicolas Cage as Superman. This has been a dream come true for many fans who have always wanted to see the actor play the iconic superhero.

The leaked footage shows Cage wearing the classic Superman suit and interacting with other characters in the movie. It is not clear how long his cameo will be or what his role will be in the movie, but fans are already buzzing with excitement.

The Flash movie is set to be released in 2022 and will feature Ezra Miller as the titular character. It will also include appearances by other DC Comics characters, such as Batman and Wonder Woman. With the addition of Nicolas Cage as Superman, it is sure to be an epic movie for fans to enjoy.





